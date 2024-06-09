Two get 7-year RI in loot case

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 8

The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Sharma has sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each for intoxicating and looting an aged person. A police spokesman said that in his complaint to the police, Jai Bhagwan, stated that his father was found unconscious near the SYL canal on June 10, 2022. A case was registered at the KUK police station and the investigation was handed over to CIA-2 unit of the district police.

On June 9, the complainant’s father had taken a lift from unknown people, and the accused took away his ring, earrings and some cash. The court held Dharambir and Sandeep guilty and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

