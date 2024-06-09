Two get 7-year RI in loot case

Kurukshetra, June 8
The Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Amarinder Sharma has sentenced two men to seven years of rigorous imprisonment each for intoxicating and looting an aged person. A police spokesman said that in his complaint to the police, Jai Bhagwan, stated that his father was found unconscious near the SYL canal on June 10, 2022. A case was registered at the KUK police station and the investigation was handed over to CIA-2 unit of the district police.
On June 9, the complainant’s father had taken a lift from unknown people, and the accused took away his ring, earrings and some cash. The court held Dharambir and Sandeep guilty and sentenced them to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening
Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...
Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees
Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...
Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP
Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise