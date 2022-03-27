Two get life term for murder in Mahendragarh

Tribune News Service

Mahendragarh, March 26

A Narnaul court sentenced two persons to life term while one to five-year rigorous imprisonment for killing a Khatodra village resident.

The court of Additional Sessions Judge, Abdul Majid, awarded life sentence to Somdutt and Malkeet, while Devi Lal got the rigorous imprisonment for murdering Birendra Singh whose partially charred body was found near Baba Narayan Dass Temple in Khatodra village in Mahendragarh district on June 23, 2018.

Birendra’s brother Mahendra had approached the police following the murder. He had told the police that his brother was seen consuming liquor with some villagers just before his murder.

The police had then arrested Somdutt alias Gutka, Malkeet and Devi Lal, alias Naresh, for the crime. During the accused’s interrogation it came out that Somdutt and Malkeet killed Birendra while Devi Lal had assisted them to dispose of the body.

They were then booked under Section 302, 201 and 120B of the IPC.