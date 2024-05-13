Two girls die as portion of temple’s balcony collapses in Ambala

Ambala, May 13
Two young girls died while another got injured when a portion of a balcony in a temple collapsed in the Nanyola village here on Monday, police said.
The deceased have been identified as Manisha Devi (19) and Parminder Kaur (18) from Punjab’s Tasalpur village, they said.
According to the police, a lintel of the balcony on the first floor was put in the Devi Mandir complex here about two months ago. There is an institute nearby where girls learn various courses.
Among the girls who had come to the institute on Monday, three of them were standing in the shade under the balcony to protect themselves from the hot weather.
Meanwhile, the balcony lintel fell and all three got buried under it. They were immediately taken to a nearby health centre where doctors declared the two brought dead.
Doctors suspect that the two girl students died due to head injuries, but the exact cause of death will be revealed only after the postmortem examination.
The injured student Simran has been admitted to Civil Hospital in Ambala City, police said. Police said further investigation into the incident is on.
