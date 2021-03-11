Two guarantors of rice miller arrested

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, August 17

Two guarantors of a rice miller have been arrested by the Kaithal police after the miller failed to deliver 1,135 quintal rice worth Rs 4 crore to the government under the custom milled rice (CMR) policy. A case was registered on the complaint of the manager of the Haryana Warehousing Corporation, Kaithal, at the city police station against Rakesh Kumar, Shivani, owner of the mill, and guarantors Akshay Kumar and Rajesh Kumar, said the police.