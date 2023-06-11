 Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’ : The Tribune India

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

The tehsil office at Kadipur in Gurugram district. Tribune photo



Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 10

A major registry fraud may come to the fore at Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils of Gurugram district as registration was allegedly done at rates lower than the circle rate in these two sub-tehsils. This has come to light in a survey conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday.

The Income Tax Department was not even being informed about registries by both sub-tehsils for the past five years. That’s why the survey was conducted by the I-T Department.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav confirmed that this matter is being investigated. “I came to know that data was not transferred to the I-T department due to some technical error in software. The I-T Department has taken the data for analysis,” added DC Yadav.

The I-T Department will issue notices to officials of both sub-tehsils under Section 50C of the Income Tax Act which considers the value adopted by the stamp valuation authority (SVA) to impose stamp duty on property registration as a guide to determine whether the land/building in the sale agreement is undervalued.

In the survey by the Income Tax Department, it was revealed that in the past five years, more than one lakh registries were done in Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils.

Out of these, 10,000 registries were for sold and bought property and 90,000 registries were for transfer, sale deed, lease etc.

In the past five years, 10,000 registries worth more than Rs 30 lakh were found.

As per rules, information about registries of over Rs 30 lakh was to be given to the Income Tax Department, but the information was not shared by both the sub-tehsil offices. In such a situation, the possibility of irregularities and loss of government revenue cannot be ruled out.

According to a senior official of the I-T Department, the records have been taken from Kadipur and Harsaru and their checking has started. “First of all, we will check all the registries which were done at a low circle rate. The team will determine how much income tax has been evaded. Then, the process of income tax recovery will be started by the department. Besides this, the information of revenue will also be shared with the government,” he added.

The official added that the other tehsils of Gurugram are also on the department’s radar. There are many flaws in the tehsils from which information is being shared with the Income Tax Department. So, the Income Tax Department will collect information by conducting surveys in other tehsils of the district as well.

Ashish Malik, Naib Tehsildar of Harsaru sub-tehsil, denied any wrongdoing. He said that there was a technical issue in the software and due to it, details of Aadhaar and PAN cards of buyers and sellers were not submitted to the I-T Department.

“There is no irregularity and any type of revenue loss. The information was not submitted to the I-T Department only due to technical issues in the software. We have also written a letter to the National Information Centre (NIC) demanding an update in software. Before 2020, PAN card was not mandatory. But now, it is mandatory for all registries of more than Rs 10 lakh. The IT Department will release the survey report soon and we will ensure the automatic provision in the registries soon,” Malik said.

Info not shared with I-T Dept

  • In the past five years, one lakh registries were done in Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils
  • 10,000 registries worth more than Rs 30 lakh were found
  • As per rules, information about registries of over Rs 30 lakh was to be given to the Income Tax Department, but it was not shared by both the sub-tehsil offices

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Ludhiana

Rs 7 crore looted from cash management firm in Ludhiana

2
Punjab

Canada Government puts on hold Indian students' deportation

3
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

4
Punjab

Punjab cadet bags top honours at Indian Military Academy in Dehradun

5
Haryana

Victims are being pressurised; we will resume stir if no action is taken by June 15: Protesting wrestlers

6
Punjab

7,902 teachers to be regularised in Punjab, CM Bhagwant Mann says after cabinet meeting in Mansa; announces special Assembly session on June 19, 20

7
Entertainment

'Known for womanising': Kangana Ranaut slams Ranbir Kapoor for 'Ramayana' casting, calls him 'skinny white rat'

8
Sports

WTC Final: Virat Kohli stands in Australia’s way as India need another 280 to win

9
Nation

World's most expensive mango 'Miyazaki' worth whopping Rs 2.75 lakh per kg showcased in West Bengal's Siliguri

10
Nation

‘Biparjoy’ likely to intensify into extremely severe cyclonic storm in 12 hours, may spare Gujarat: IMD

Don't Miss

View All
Sidhu Moosewala’s father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting site in Mansa, is whisked away by police
Bathinda

Sidhu Moosewala's father reaches Punjab cabinet meeting venue in Mansa, is whisked away by police

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief
Nation

60% type 2 diabetes reversible: ICMR chief

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says Trudeau
Jalandhar

Canada to penalise those behind student visa fraud, says PM Justin Trudeau

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue
Nation

Nature’s miracle: Man recovers his ‘dead’ son alive in Balasore makeshift morgue

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; aggrieved father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’
Trending

Rajasthan woman elopes with lover; father declares her dead, sends invite to people for ‘funeral’

‘Chitta’ overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years
Jalandhar

'Chitta' overdose claims 2nd son of Phillaur family within years

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night
Nation

Newly-married couple dies of cardiac arest in UP's Bahraich on wedding night

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads
Himachal

Huge rush of tourists chokes Shimla roads

Top News

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi

Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

She’s keeping herself locked, we fear for our lives: Minor’s father

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers

punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Manipur highway shut again, supplies hit; Centre constitutes peace committee

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs

Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...


Cities

View All

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DGP told to produce detainee on June 13

DC inspects flood control works

Works of 10 women artists on display at city art gallery

Three snatchers nabbed; stolen scooter recovered

KCW student wins athletics gold

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

Soon, track buses of Chandigarh Transport Undertaking on long routes

130 mobiles stolen from parcels, 4 held in Chandigarh

5-day rain spell likely from today in Chandigarh

Cops attacked, 8 arrested

Two held for molesting, assaulting woman in Chandigarh

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

Delhi L-G taking credit for govt’s efforts to clean Yamuna: Minister

AAP’s ‘maha rally’ today, security beefed up

Fire breaks out in Delhi market, no casualties

85-year-old man killed in fire at Delhi flat

Man arrested for threatening Delhi woman

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Bow-string bridge at Ladhewali rly crossing to be ready soon

Minorities panel for disciplinary action against Phagwara DSP

3 members of vehicle lifters’ gang held in Rama Mandi

7 booked for cheating people on pretext of sending them abroad

4,500 students take part in convention on architecture

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

C&D waste management plant yet to see light of day

Civil Surgeon orders audit of Aam Aadmi Clinics in Ludhiana

People told about healthy dietary practices at camp

Food safety key to achieve SDGs: Expert

Driver decamps with Rs 1.12 lakh, booked

Student’s death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Student's death: 2 months on, auto driver booked in Patiala

Farmer union continues protest outside PSPCL office in Patiala

Monthly garden theatre movement completes 250th performance

One dies as trucks collide