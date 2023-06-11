Two Gurugram sub-tehsils under lens for registry ‘fraud’

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, June 10

A major registry fraud may come to the fore at Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils of Gurugram district as registration was allegedly done at rates lower than the circle rate in these two sub-tehsils. This has come to light in a survey conducted by the Income Tax (I-T) Department on Friday.

The Income Tax Department was not even being informed about registries by both sub-tehsils for the past five years. That’s why the survey was conducted by the I-T Department.

DC Nishant Kumar Yadav confirmed that this matter is being investigated. “I came to know that data was not transferred to the I-T department due to some technical error in software. The I-T Department has taken the data for analysis,” added DC Yadav.

The I-T Department will issue notices to officials of both sub-tehsils under Section 50C of the Income Tax Act which considers the value adopted by the stamp valuation authority (SVA) to impose stamp duty on property registration as a guide to determine whether the land/building in the sale agreement is undervalued.

In the survey by the Income Tax Department, it was revealed that in the past five years, more than one lakh registries were done in Kadipur and Harsaru sub-tehsils.

Out of these, 10,000 registries were for sold and bought property and 90,000 registries were for transfer, sale deed, lease etc.

In the past five years, 10,000 registries worth more than Rs 30 lakh were found.

As per rules, information about registries of over Rs 30 lakh was to be given to the Income Tax Department, but the information was not shared by both the sub-tehsil offices. In such a situation, the possibility of irregularities and loss of government revenue cannot be ruled out.

According to a senior official of the I-T Department, the records have been taken from Kadipur and Harsaru and their checking has started. “First of all, we will check all the registries which were done at a low circle rate. The team will determine how much income tax has been evaded. Then, the process of income tax recovery will be started by the department. Besides this, the information of revenue will also be shared with the government,” he added.

The official added that the other tehsils of Gurugram are also on the department’s radar. There are many flaws in the tehsils from which information is being shared with the Income Tax Department. So, the Income Tax Department will collect information by conducting surveys in other tehsils of the district as well.

Ashish Malik, Naib Tehsildar of Harsaru sub-tehsil, denied any wrongdoing. He said that there was a technical issue in the software and due to it, details of Aadhaar and PAN cards of buyers and sellers were not submitted to the I-T Department.

“There is no irregularity and any type of revenue loss. The information was not submitted to the I-T Department only due to technical issues in the software. We have also written a letter to the National Information Centre (NIC) demanding an update in software. Before 2020, PAN card was not mandatory. But now, it is mandatory for all registries of more than Rs 10 lakh. The IT Department will release the survey report soon and we will ensure the automatic provision in the registries soon,” Malik said.

Info not shared with I-T Dept