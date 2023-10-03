Two held by Nuh police for bike thefts

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, October 2

The Nuh police have arrested two vehicle thieves and recovered four stolen motorcycles from their possession. The accused were active in Delhi, Gurugram, Mathura and Alwar district in Rajasthan. Identified as Muzaqkil and Mausim, they are residents of Kot village in Palwal district, the police said. They were arrested by a CIA team from Punhana on Sunday where they had reached to sell a stolen bike.

“The accused had installed fake number plates on the motorcycle. The chassis and engine numbers of the motorcycle were checked with the help of cyber cell to establish that the bike was stolen from IMT Manesar area. Both were produced in a city court. They were sent into judicial custody,” said Inspector Sandeep Mor, in-charge of CIA, Punhana.

