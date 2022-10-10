Two held over death of four sanitation workers

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 9

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the recent death of four sanitation workers here.

According to a spokesperson of the Police Department, accused Munesh Kumar and Satish are the owner and supervisor, respectively, of the company that had been outsourced the work of sewerage upkeep at a private hospital in Sector 16-A here.

He said “Santushti Allied Services” had been hired by the hospital for the work. The company deputed four workers to manually clean the choked sewerage on October 5. They died while doing their work. The victims (Rohit, Ravi, Vishal and Ravi) aged between 24 and 26 had been working with the company for the past few years.

Residents of Dakshinpuri in Delhi, they used to come here every month to clean the hospital sewerage.

It was alleged that the victims were not provided with any safety equipment or gas masks. A case was registered against the company officials in response to a complaint lodged by the victims’ kin. The accused will be taken on police remand for further investigation, police official said.

The matter is being supervised by an official of the ACP rank. The police are also investigating the role of the hospital management and more arrests cannot be ruled out. The police will ensure the release of adequate compensation to the kin of the victims under the Labour Act and the SC/ST Act, it was added.

