Two high-mast lights a waste of resources

The local authorities are installing a second high-mast light along with the already existing lighting system at Madhuban Park located near Mahavir Stadium in Hisar. The installation of two high-mast lights is a waste of resources. Instead, the authorities should make arrangements in those areas, which have no proper lighting. Mukesh Saini, Hisar

Broken playground equipment threat to kids

There is no maintenance of playground equipment such as swings, slides seesaw etc installed for children at public parks of the MDC, Sector 4, 5 and 6 areas. Mostly, all these equipment are broken and pose risk to the kids playing there. The authorities should either get these equipment repaired or replaced as soon as possible. Bobby Dhingra, Panchkula

Repair damaged road in

Ambala City sector

A heap of garbage has been lying for many months at Sector 8, Ambala City, on Shaheed Udham Singh Road towards the main park. Cattle can be seen feeding on the garbage and the site is close to the school wall. Just ahead of it is a big chunk of road which is damaged. This not only gives a dismal look to the area, but also poses danger to commuters. Both Municipal Corporation & HSVP have always been found wanting on this front. We request the District Magistrate to look into the issue and set things right. Gian P Kansal, Ambala

