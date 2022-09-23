Two HPSC members to take oath today

Tribune News Service

Two new members of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC) will take oath on Friday. One of them is Jyoti Bainda, a former Chairperson of the Haryana State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (HSCPCR). Her tenure in the Commission ended recently. The other person is Rajinder, a retired Principal. TNS

Adampur village no more part of Municipal Committee

The Haryana Government on Thursday excluded Adampur village in Hisar district from the jurisdiction of the Adampur Municipal Committee. A notification to this effect was issued by Arun Gupta, Principal Secretary, Urban Local Bodies, under the Haryana Municipal Act, 1973.

