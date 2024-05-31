Two hurt as SUV rams into tree

Tribune News Service

Bhiwani, May 30

Two persons suffered serious injuries after an SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tree along a road near Samsawas village on the Bhiwani-Loharu road here today evening.

A nilgai suddenly came in front of the vehicle due to which the driver lost control of the steering wheel.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Bhiwani