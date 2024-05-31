Two hurt as SUV rams into tree

Bhiwani, May 30
Two persons suffered serious injuries after an SUV they were travelling in rammed into a tree along a road near Samsawas village on the Bhiwani-Loharu road here today evening.
A nilgai suddenly came in front of the vehicle due to which the driver lost control of the steering wheel.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Donald Trump becomes first former US president to be convicted of felony
The Biden Harris Campaign says no one is above the law while...
Lok Sabha poll din ends; Modi, Priyanka, Rahul make final push in region
Punjab, Himachal, Chandigarh among 7 states, UT to go to pol...
Major Radhika Sen’s service is true credit to United Nations as a whole: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres
Guterres thanks Major Sen and all peacekeepers for their ser...
22 killed, 64 hurt in Akhnoor bus mishap
Was carrying devotees to Shivkhori