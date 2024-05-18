Two killed as truck hits car

Tribune News Service

Faridabad: Two persons were killed and five were injured when the seven-seater car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad- Palwal) Expressway on Friday. Police sources said the accident took place between Chhainsa village of Faridabad and Jalhaka village of Palwal this noon. Two persons, Gulfam (40) and Wasim (36), were killed while the rest got injured. The vehicle overturned after it was hit by the truck from the side. TNS

Two held with illegal weapons

Palwal: The police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing illegal firearms. Two country-made revolvers and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession. A police official said the two accused, Saurabh (alias Bhola) and Man Kumar, aged about 25 years, were nabbed from Hasanpur Chowk in the district on Thursday. He said the accused could not produce the document or licence of the weapons possessed by them.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Faridabad #Palwal