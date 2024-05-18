Two killed as truck hits car

Faridabad: Two persons were killed and five were injured when the seven-seater car they were travelling in was hit by a truck on the KGP (Kundli-Ghaziabad- Palwal) Expressway on Friday. Police sources said the accident took place between Chhainsa village of Faridabad and Jalhaka village of Palwal this noon. Two persons, Gulfam (40) and Wasim (36), were killed while the rest got injured. The vehicle overturned after it was hit by the truck from the side. TNS
Two held with illegal weapons
Palwal: The police have arrested two persons for allegedly possessing illegal firearms. Two country-made revolvers and a live cartridge were recovered from their possession. A police official said the two accused, Saurabh (alias Bhola) and Man Kumar, aged about 25 years, were nabbed from Hasanpur Chowk in the district on Thursday. He said the accused could not produce the document or licence of the weapons possessed by them.
