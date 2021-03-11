Bhiwani: Two killed in accidents at Dadam mining zone

Tribune News Service

Deepender Deswal

Bhiwani, April 24

Two persons, who were associated with mining and transportation work at Dadam mining zone, have been killed in separate accidents in the hills at Dadam village of Bhiwani district since last night. This is the second mishap this year as five workers were crushed to death after a landslide in the mining zone on January 1.

Bhiwani Superintendent of Police Ajit Singh Shekhawat told The Tribune today that as per the information available, 65-year-old driver Bhim Singh of Dulheri village died last night and worker Sonu (24) was killed in the morning today while working at the Dadam mining zone.

The SP stated that both the incidents had occurred in the mining zone. On the reasons behind the accidents, he stated, “The police are verifying the facts into the circumstances of the death of two persons. As per the information available, Sonu died after he was hit by a stone. Prima facie, it seems that both died during mining work,” he stated.

Ved Pal Tanwar, a representative of the Goverdhan Mines firm which owns the lease of the mining zone, claimed that the incidents occurred outside the mining zone allocated to the firm.

He said that Bhim Singh had fallen off the vehicle which resulted in his death. Sonu had died after a tractor overturned in the Dadam mining hills, he claimed. He reiterated that both incidents had occurred outside the mining zone and the victims were not employed by the mining firm.

Meanwhile, a worker at the mining zone complained to the higher authorities about today’s mishap. In an email complaint, the worker stated that a boulder had fallen on the dumper which resulted in the death of Bhim Singh at pit number 22. Sonu, who was a drill machine operator, was crushed to death when a huge stone fell on him, he wrote.

A resident of Dadam village has lodged a police complaint demanding the registration of a criminal case against the mining firm. Jaipal, a resident of Dadam village who owns agricultural land in front of the Dadam mining zone, alleged that the victim Sonu was working in pit number 12 in the mining zone which is a danger zone. He stated that Bhim Singh had been crushed to death when a boulder fell on him in the pit number 22.