Two killed in explosion

Rohtak: Two workers were killed in an explosion in boxes of a chemical used for construction work, here on Wednesday night. The deceased were identified as Premnath of Katihar, Bihar, and Dharamvir of Kasganj, Uttar Pradesh. The explosion took place in the boxes of chemical kept in an air conditioned room at the Peer Bodhi disposal site on the outskirts of Rohtak. The boxes meant to be used in repair of stormwater pipelines. The alleged reason behind the explosion is said to be a power cut at night. The bodies were sent for postmortem examination.

