Two killed in road mishaps in Israna

Panipat, July 4
Two persons were killed in two mishaps in the Israna area of the district. The police have registered cases under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS). The deceased have been identified as Sandeep of Puthar village and Balinder of Kurana village of the district.
Sheetal, wife of Sandeep, in her complaint to the police, said her husband and his friend Vishal were going from Puthar to Mandi village when a mini-truck driver coming speedily from Mandi village side hit the motorcycle they were riding. The duo fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. The driver fled from the spot, leaving behind the vehicle. The injured were rushed to the BPS Khanpur Medical College from where they were taken to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where Sandeep succumbed to the injuries.
In another accident, Balinder of Kurana was killed near Pardhana village. Lakhpat, uncle of the deceased, in his complaint, said his nephew Balinder was on his way home from work and when he reached near Pardhana village, some unknown vehicle hit his motorcycle and he died.
