Two killed in Sonepat mishap

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, April 29

Two persons were killed when a speeding car hit them near Barwasni village on Gohana Road on Saturday. The police registered a case and initiated a probe into the matter.

The deceased have been identified as Balwinder, alias Chhabbu (38), and Yashpal, alias Pale Singh (29), of Sanjay Nagar in Gharaunda. They were working in an underconstruction factory on Gohana Road here. Balwinder died on the spot while people rushed injured Yashpal to a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.