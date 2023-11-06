Two killed in Yamunanagar road mishap

Tribune News Service

Yamuanagar, October 5

Two persons were killed when their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a truck on ITI Road in Yamuanagar.

The deceased have been identified as Dimpal of Radaur Road, Yamunanagar, and Avtar Singh, alias Lovely of Prithvi Nagar Colony in Yamuanagar.

On the complaint of Rahul, alias Kashi of Chaudhri Colony, a case was registered against an unidentified truck driver under Sections 279 and 304-A of the IPC at Gandhi Nagar police station, today.

The complainant told the police that he along with his cousin Dimpal and their friend Avtar Singh had come to the market for some personal work.When they were going to leave Avtar to his house, their motorcycle was hit by a truck on ITI Road at about 9 pm.

He further said they were rushed to Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, where they succumbed to their injuries.

#Yamunanagar