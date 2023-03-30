Two Kurukshetra NIT students drown in canal

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, March 29

Bodies of two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, were fished out from the Narwana branch of Bhakra canal in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rahul Tripathi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Anubhav Jagarwal, a resident of Rajasthan. They were students of B-Tech (civil engineering) final year of the institute.

As per information, last evening Rahul slipped into the canal, and then Anubhav jumped in to save his friend, but he too was swept away by the heavy flow of the water.

Different teams of divers, including the divers of NDRF and local divers led by Pargat Singh, resumed the search operation this morning. The bodies were fished out and shifted to LNJP hospital for a post-mortem examination.

In-charge public relations of NIT Kurukshetra Dr Vikas Mittal said: “A group of around six students had left around 4.30 pm and later in the evening we got information that two of them have drowned, following which, the NIT administration and officials of the district administration reached the spot and a search operation was launched. But the bodies couldn’t be traced, due to the darkness, by the divers. Today, both bodies were recovered. It has come to notice that one of the deceased was washing his feet while sitting on the culvert, but he fell into the canal as the pressure of the water was high and began drowning. Meanwhile, in an attempt to save him, the other student also drowned. The hostel administration is looking into further details. Family members of both students have been informed.”

SHO Kurukshetra University police station Devender Kumar said, “A group of six students had gone there for a picnic, but Rahul slipped into the canal and then Anubhav jumped in to save him. The bodies of both students have been handed over after post-mortem examination.”

