Two Kurukshetra NIT students drown in canal

Kurukshetra, March 29
Bodies of two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, were fished out from the Narwana branch of Bhakra canal in Kurukshetra on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Rahul Tripathi, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, and Anubhav Jagarwal, a resident of Rajasthan. They were students of B-Tech (civil engineering) final year of the institute.
As per information, last evening Rahul slipped into the canal, and then Anubhav jumped in to save his friend, but he too was swept away by the heavy flow of the water.
Different teams of divers, including the divers of NDRF and local divers led by Pargat Singh, resumed the search operation this morning. The bodies were fished out and shifted to LNJP hospital for a post-mortem examination.
In-charge public relations of NIT Kurukshetra Dr Vikas Mittal said: “A group of around six students had left around 4.30 pm and later in the evening we got information that two of them have drowned, following which, the NIT administration and officials of the district administration reached the spot and a search operation was launched. But the bodies couldn’t be traced, due to the darkness, by the divers. Today, both bodies were recovered. It has come to notice that one of the deceased was washing his feet while sitting on the culvert, but he fell into the canal as the pressure of the water was high and began drowning. Meanwhile, in an attempt to save him, the other student also drowned. The hostel administration is looking into further details. Family members of both students have been informed.”
SHO Kurukshetra University police station Devender Kumar said, “A group of six students had gone there for a picnic, but Rahul slipped into the canal and then Anubhav jumped in to save him. The bodies of both students have been handed over after post-mortem examination.”
Teens die by drowning
- Rohtak: Two boys of Kadma village in Charkhi Dadri district drowned in a canal near the village
- The deceased have been identified as Priyanshu (12) and Nitesh (13). Both were students of Class VIII. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem. A case has been registered
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Navjot Singh Sidhu walks out of jail after 10 months; slams Centre, Punjab Government
Former PPCC chief says he would visit Sidhu Moosewala's hous...
Delhi Police file chargesheet in Kanjhawala hit-and-drag case
Metropolitan Magistrate Sanya Dalal has posted the matter fo...
Nakkiana toll plaza on Kiratpur Sahib-Nangal-Una road in Punjab closed
Bhagwant Mann says it is the eighth toll plaza shut down by ...
Sikh shopkeeper shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar
Dyal Singh, 35, was killed on the spot
Pune man who threatened to eliminate Sanjay Raut like Sidhu Moosewala arrested
Accused Rahul Talekar has no criminal background and claims ...