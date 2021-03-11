Two labourers die in Gurugram wall collapse

Gurugram, June 1
Two labourers were buried alive after a mud wall of a basement collapsed in an under-construction plot located in Sector 57 here today.
They were somehow pulled out and sent to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The police informed the families of the victims and kept the bodies in mortuary. No FIR was lodged till the filing of this report.
The mishap took place around 5 pm when six labourers were working at the plot.
The deceased — Mohammad Nihal (22) and Hasim (28) — were residents of Araria district in Bihar.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder case: Cops begin process to bring Lawrence Bishnoi to Punjab; SIT recast
Recce before attack: Toyota Corolla car used in the crime se...
ED summons Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi in money laundering case; Congress cries vendetta
Sonia summoned on June 8; Rahul, currently abroad, receives ...
Kashmiri Pandits to be shifted to safety as families flee
Checkpoints to stop KP employees | Amit Shah to review situa...
Manpreet Singh, suspect in Sidhu Moosewala murder case, facing 10 criminal cases; mother claims innocence
Faridkot village resident has been accused of supplying vehi...
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Armed miscreants attack witness
Union Minister Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra is main accus...