Two labourers die in Gurugram wall collapse

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 1

Two labourers were buried alive after a mud wall of a basement collapsed in an under-construction plot located in Sector 57 here today.

They were somehow pulled out and sent to a hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. The police informed the families of the victims and kept the bodies in mortuary. No FIR was lodged till the filing of this report.

The mishap took place around 5 pm when six labourers were working at the plot.

The deceased — Mohammad Nihal (22) and Hasim (28) — were residents of Araria district in Bihar.