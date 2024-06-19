Two land in police net for killing woman

Tribune News Service

Rewari, June 18

The police have arrested two persons for allegedly killing a woman. The accused have been identified as Sandeep and Ashish of Khorda village in Charkhi Dadri.

On June 13, the body of the woman, identified as Lalita of Khurampur village, was found on the roadside near Agriculture College in Bawal. The body had a dupatta wrapped around the neck. The deceased’s daughter Sapna identified the body and told the police that her mother Lalita had received a call from an office in Rewari regarding monetary help under a government scheme and she had had gone to Rewari to collect a cheque in accordance with it on June 12.

The police arrested Sandeep and Ashish, both residents of Khorda village on Monday.

“Sandeep disclosed that he had quarrels with his mother-in-law and wife. On June 12, he came to Bawal with his friend Ashish and called his mother-in-law to Rewari on some pretext,” said a police spokesman.

He said Sandeep left his friend Ashish near Bawal Agriculture College and reached Banipur Chowk to pick up his mother-in-law on the promise of dropping her home and took her to a place near Bawal Agriculture College, where he and Ashish strangled the woman on the roadside.

