Two lose 27L to cyber fraud

Sirsa, June 13
The web of cyber fraud is expanding in Sirsa. Despite the Sirsa police continuously cautioning people against falling victim to cyber fraud people are walking into the traps of miscreants and losing their money. Two such cases have surfaced where a cyber fraudster duped a person from Ellenabad of Rs 22 lakh in the name of investing, and another in which a principal was defrauded of Rs 5.06 lakh while trying to sell a dining table online. The police have registered FIRs in both cases and started investigations.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Go full throttle to eliminate terror in Jammu and Kashmir, PM tells security agencies
Holds review meeting as Jammu region sees four militant atta...
PM leaves for G7; suspense over participation in Swiss peace talks
Modi’s first foreign trip in 3rd tenure