Two lose 27L to cyber fraud

Our Correspondent

Sirsa, June 13

The web of cyber fraud is expanding in Sirsa. Despite the Sirsa police continuously cautioning people against falling victim to cyber fraud people are walking into the traps of miscreants and losing their money. Two such cases have surfaced where a cyber fraudster duped a person from Ellenabad of Rs 22 lakh in the name of investing, and another in which a principal was defrauded of Rs 5.06 lakh while trying to sell a dining table online. The police have registered FIRs in both cases and started investigations.

#cyber crime #Sirsa