Two minor athletes go missing from stadium in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, October 17

Two athletes, Ashish (15) and Nitin (17), have allegedly gone missing from the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Rohtak. In a complaint lodged with the police, Ashish’s father Rajbir has stated that his son went to the stadium with his friend Nitin for practice on Saturday evening.

“Their coach says they left the stadium at the usual time, but they have not reached home. We searched for them all around, but to no avail,” said the complainant.

Station House Officer (Urban Estate) Inspector Suresh Kumar said that as per their information, the boys had gone away on their own after one of them was reprimanded by his father. “Their location is being traced and they will be brought back soon,” he added.

#rohtak