Two more arrested in fake passport racket case in Karnal

Tribune News Service

Karnal, February 7

The police have arrested one more agent in a case involving nexus of fraudsters, allegedly making passports on the basis of fake documents of the people, who never lived in Karnal. In all, 21 people have been arrested for the fraud.

21 passports made on fake ids We have identified 21 passports, which have been made on the basis of fake IDs. Of these passport holders, 15 have been identified. So far, six passport holders have been arrested. For the remaining accused, our eight teams are on the job and we are hopeful they will be arrested soon.Himadree Kaushik, ASP, Indri

The accused has been identified as Shyam Walia, a resident of Shimla, who is an agent, and Malkiat Singh, a passport holder from Punjab.

So far, the police have arrested four agents, six passport holders, two police personnel, one postman and one employee of the passport office in Delhi.

“We have arrested one more agent and a passport holder. We are inquiring about whereabouts of others as well as their involvement in this nexus,” said Himadree Kaushik, ASP, Indri.

The police had busted a gang of fraudsters on Friday. The gang members were allegedly involved in making passports on fake IDs. Sources in the Police Department claimed that most passports had been issued to those people from Punjab, who already had criminal background. The police are inquiring into their history. The police are also checking passports issued in the past four years.

3 furnish fake documents for passport, booked

Ambala: The police have registered a case against three people for furnishing fake documents to get a passport. The accused have been identified as Rohit Arora of Amritsar, Raman Singh of Patiala and Shunty of Ambala. As per the information, Rohit Arora, while applying for a passport at the Regional Passport Office, Delhi, presented himself as Aditya Kumar of Ambala City and submitted fake documents in October last year. During Aditya’s (Rohit) passport verification, Raman Singh and Shunty also furnished fake documents as witnesses.

All three had given wrong addresses. While Raman Singh, a resident of Patiala, had presented himself as Raman, a resident of Ambala City, Shunty had presented himself as Mandeep.

Rohit Arora was arrested by Karnal police for his involvement in passport scam recently. A case has been registered under Sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-b of the IPC and 12 of the Passports Act at the Ambala City police station.

Superintendent of Police Jashandeep Singh Randhawa said, “Rohit will be brought on production warrant for further investigation while the remaining two are yet to be arrested. Their background is being checked.”