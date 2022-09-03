Two more former bureaucrats PK Das, Devender Singh get plum posts in Haryana

Tribune News Service

Pradeep Sharma

Chandigarh, September 2

Retired IAS officers continue to have a field day in Haryana, with the Khattar government “rehabilitating” them on plum postings.

Close on the heels of the post-retirement rehabilitation of several former officers, the state government was quick to adjust two senior officers days after their retirement recently.

PK Das was picked up as Chairman of the Haryana Power Utilities, while Devender Singh was appointed Adviser (Irrigation) to the Chief Minister.

In fact, the BJP-JJP government seems to be following in the footsteps of the former Congress government in adjusting retired officers on prestigious posts which entitled them to the retention of the government accommodation plus pay and perks.

Earlier, former Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan was adjusted as the Chief Information Commissioner in the State Information Commission. Another officer TC Gupta was appointed Chairman of the Right to Service Commission (RTS).

Meanwhile, the state government government had appointed two former chief secretaries on important posts immediately after their superannuation. While DS Dhesi was appointed Chairman of the Haryana State Electricity Commission (HERC), Keshni Anand Arora was accommodated as the Chairperson of the Haryana State Water Authority. Dhesi was ultimately shifted to the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) as Chief Principal Secretary to the CM.

It may be recalled that in the three years of his first tenure, which began on October 24, 2014, Khattar, unlike his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda, resisted the temptation of the re-employment of the retired officers. However, the powerful bureaucratic lobby ultimately prevailed on the CM, apparently under pressure from the party high command.

Prominent among former IAS officers getting plum postings included Dhanpat Singh, State Election Commissioner, Navraj Sandhu, Chairperson, Haryana State Police Complaint Authority (HSPCA), Ramesh Chand Verma, HSPCA Member, Surina Rajan, head of the Pay Grievances Redressal Commission, to implement the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission.

IPS officers, RK Pachnanda, Chairman of the HERC, and KK Mishra, Member of the HSPCA, have also been adjusted by the coalition government. Besides, a former Indian Forest Service officer Alok Verma was elevated to the constitutional post of the Chairman of the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

Devender Singh appointed adviser to CM