Two nabbed for opening fire at shopkeeper in Shahabad

Kurukshetra, June 30

The police have booked eight persons in connection with a firing incident at Madanpur village of Shahabad on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Rishabh Kataria, Garv, Sandeep, Hardayal Singh, Ranjit, Kala, Kulwant and Tarsem. Of them, two accused were arrested.

Harshdeep Singh of Shahabad told the police that around 2.30 pm on Sunday, Rishabh, along with four persons, reached his shop in a car. He said Rishabh and Sandeep had countrymade pistols, while the other three accused had sharp-edged weapons.

“Rishabh opened a fire at me. However, I managed to escape unhurt. After hearing the gunshot, people gathered at my shop and nabbed Rishabh and Garv. However, Sandeep and two other accused managed to flee in the car. Later, Rishabh and Garv were handed over to the police. I am confident that Hardayal Singh, Ranjit, Kala, Kulwant and Tarsem were behind the incident,” he added.

A countrymade pistol and an empty cartridge were recovered from the spot. Harshdeep’s father Sukhdev Singh said they had an old dispute with the accused and the matter is sub judice.

Shahabad SHO Lalit Kumar said, “Two persons were arrested in connection with the incident. The exact reason behind their dispute is yet to be ascertained and the incident is being investigated.” A case under Sections 120-B, 148, 149, 307 and 341 of the IPC and Section 25 of the Arms Act was registered at the Shahabad police station.

