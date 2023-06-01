Two Nigerians held for duping women

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 31

The Gurugram police arrested two Nigerians for duping women on matrimony and social media sites. One of them from Gurugram was duped of Rs 1.80 crore recently. A cheque book, 16 bank passbooks, 25 ATM cards, 7 mobile phones with SIM cards, one laptop, one scooter and Rs 10,000 cash have been recovered from their possession. Both the accused were produced in a city court which sent them to four-day police remand.

The woman had filed a complaint on April 10 at the cybercrime cell of the Manesar police station, alleging that she got in touch with a man, who posed himself as a British Airways pilot, through her Instagram account last year.

“The accused used to regularly talk to me. One day he told me that he will send a gift parcel for me, consisting of an iPhone, jewellery and other items. On December 6, a parcel arrived in my name, for which I was asked to deposit Rs 35,000 as tax. Subsequently, I was duped of Rs 1,80,00,000 on the pretext of various other fees and clearances,” said the complainant.