Two of IHTM get internship in France

Rohtak: Two students, Tannu and Dheeraj, of the Institute of Hotel and Tourism Management (IHTM), Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU), Rohtak, have been selected for an exclusive internship opportunity at the Hotel Kyriad Prestige and Spa in Lyon, France. Tannu and Dheeraj, both pursuing their Bachelor’s in Tourism and Travel Management (BTTM) in Semester IV, underwent a series of interviews to make a place for themselves at the coveted internship. Expressing their gratitude, Tannu and Dheeraj extended thanks to the director and faculty of IHTM, which played a pivotal role in shaping their careers and preparing them for such opportunities. IHTM Director Professor Ashish Dahiya commended their hard work and dedication, emphasising the immense potential that the field of hospitality and tourism held in the country and abroad.

RKSD College signs MoU with IPPB

Kaithal: RKSD College, Kaithal, has signed an MoU with India Post Payments Bank (IPPB), a public limited company wholly owned by the Government of India through the Department of Posts, to fund their operations. Principal Sanjay Goyal said the purpose of the joint venture was to conduct internships, industrial and vocational trainings, and faculty development programmes with a scheduled commercial bank.

