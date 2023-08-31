Two of Nehra gang arrested

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, August 30

A team of crime unit, Sector 39, Gurugram, has arrested two henchmen of gangster Lipin and Pawan Nehra gang, for killing a person and injuring two others at Pachgaon Discovery Wine Shop on July 16.

The accused along with their accomplices committed the crime at the behest of Lipin Nehra. The police have so far arrested four accused, including the two, and Dayaram, father of the Nehra brothers. A countrymade pistol and three cartridges were recovered from their possession.

Inspector Pankaj Kumar, head of the crime unit, arrested Deepak Nagar, alias Dev, a resident of Tigra village, and Karmbir, a resident of Gadauli village in Charkhi Dadri. A reward of Rs 50,000 was also announced by the police on Deepak.

“Accused Deepak Nagar is a sharp shooter of the gang who had along with his other associates opened fire at the behest of Rahul in Tikona Park, Rohtak. He was wanted in both the incidents of Panchgaon and Rohtak. We are questioning him”, said Varun Dahiya, ACP, Crime.

