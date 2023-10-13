Two owners of screening plant booked for cheating

Yamunanagar, October 12
The police have registered a case of cheating against the owners of a screening plant for allegedly issuing e-transit passes illegally to several stone crushers of Yamunanagar district.
A case has been registered against Mohit and Deepak, owners of the Shakumbhari Screening Plant, situated at Ranipur village, at the Bilaspur police station.
The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector of CM Flying Squad, Panchkula, said following a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the screening plant on October 10. He said it seemed that the plant had been closed for a long time. He said Yamunanagar Mining Inspector Aman Kumar checked the e-rawana portal of the screening plant. During checking, it was found that the owners had shown fake sale of 2,26,805 MT mining minerals to several stone crushers and issued them e-transit passes illegally from their e-rawana portal.
The complainant said the alleged e-transit passes were issued between September 17 and October 9.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel won’t pause Gaza siege until hostages freed; US urges restraint
Tel Aviv targets 2 Syrian airports to prevent Iran from send...
Operation Ajay: First flight to evacuate Indians lands in Israel's Tel Aviv
India calls for dialogue, favours 2-state solution
‘We can’t kill a child’: Supreme Court on plea to terminate 26-week pregnancy
Asks petitioner to reconsider decision
India 111th on hunger index; erroneous: Govt
Behind Pakistan, Nepal Bangladesh & Sri Lanka
Govt after govt, all have tried to tinker with Shimla's green belts
Implementation subject to SC approval: CM