Two owners of screening plant booked for cheating

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 12

The police have registered a case of cheating against the owners of a screening plant for allegedly issuing e-transit passes illegally to several stone crushers of Yamunanagar district.

A case has been registered against Mohit and Deepak, owners of the Shakumbhari Screening Plant, situated at Ranipur village, at the Bilaspur police station.

The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, Sub-Inspector of CM Flying Squad, Panchkula, said following a tip-off, a raid was conducted on the screening plant on October 10. He said it seemed that the plant had been closed for a long time. He said Yamunanagar Mining Inspector Aman Kumar checked the e-rawana portal of the screening plant. During checking, it was found that the owners had shown fake sale of 2,26,805 MT mining minerals to several stone crushers and issued them e-transit passes illegally from their e-rawana portal.

The complainant said the alleged e-transit passes were issued between September 17 and October 9.

#Yamunanagar