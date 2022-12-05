Two proclaimed offenders held in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 4

The district police have arrested two proclaimed offenders. They have been identified as Nitin (alias Kalu) of Madhu Colony in Yamunanagar and Irfan (alias Chamola) of Dheha Basti in Bilaspur town.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said Nitin and Irfan were today produced before duty magistrates, who remanded them in judicial custody.

As per instructions by Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, a special campaign was undertaken to arrest proclaimed offenders in the district, he added.

A team of the Gandhi Nagar police station arrested Nitin. He was declared a proclaimed offender on November 15 by the court of Rajwinder Singh, JMIC, Jagadhri, in a case registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC at the Gandhi Nagar police station last year.

Irfan was arrested by a team of the Bilaspur police station. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of Kaushal Kumar Yadav, JMIC, Bilaspur, on August 24 this year in connection with a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC registered at the Bilaspur police station in 2016.

