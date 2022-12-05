 Two proclaimed offenders held in Yamunanagar : The Tribune India

Two proclaimed offenders held in Yamunanagar



Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 4

The district police have arrested two proclaimed offenders. They have been identified as Nitin (alias Kalu) of Madhu Colony in Yamunanagar and Irfan (alias Chamola) of Dheha Basti in Bilaspur town.

Police spokesperson Chamkaur Singh said Nitin and Irfan were today produced before duty magistrates, who remanded them in judicial custody.

As per instructions by Superintendent of Police Mohit Handa, a special campaign was undertaken to arrest proclaimed offenders in the district, he added.

A team of the Gandhi Nagar police station arrested Nitin. He was declared a proclaimed offender on November 15 by the court of Rajwinder Singh, JMIC, Jagadhri, in a case registered under Sections 457 and 380 of the IPC at the Gandhi Nagar police station last year.

Irfan was arrested by a team of the Bilaspur police station. He was declared a proclaimed offender by the court of Kaushal Kumar Yadav, JMIC, Bilaspur, on August 24 this year in connection with a case under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC registered at the Bilaspur police station in 2016.

Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police

Batala man gets award for enriching lives of disabled
Punjab

Batala man Harmanjit Singh Goraya gets award for enriching lives of disabled

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI
Punjab

Road to freedom begins in classroom for this NRI

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar
Amritsar

In a first in 57 years, BSF conducts ceremonial Raising Day Parade in Amritsar

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students
Punjab

Bathinda farmer gives wings to his childhood passion, makes aircraft models, teaches nuances of aeronautics to varsity students

Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

