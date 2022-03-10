Two run over by train in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Two run over by train

Yamunanagar: Two persons were run over by train when they were crossing the track near the bridge of Western Jamuna Canal on Monday evening. The deceased are Raju and Satinder Kumar of Bihar. TNS

Helpline for runaway couples

Chandigarh: Complying with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana HC, the Haryana Police has displayed phone numbers 7419400112 and 112 on its website for runaway couples to submit their complaints and seek protection from the police. TNS

50 MTP kits seized

Karnal: The Food and Drug Administration Department seized 50 MTP kits, prohibited medicine unlincensed medicines from two men in Kheri Sarafali in Assandh on Monday night.