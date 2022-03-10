Two run over by train in Yamunanagar

Two run over by train
Yamunanagar: Two persons were run over by train when they were crossing the track near the bridge of Western Jamuna Canal on Monday evening. The deceased are Raju and Satinder Kumar of Bihar. TNS
Helpline for runaway couples
Chandigarh: Complying with the orders of the Punjab and Haryana HC, the Haryana Police has displayed phone numbers 7419400112 and 112 on its website for runaway couples to submit their complaints and seek protection from the police. TNS
50 MTP kits seized
Karnal: The Food and Drug Administration Department seized 50 MTP kits, prohibited medicine unlincensed medicines from two men in Kheri Sarafali in Assandh on Monday night.
