Two sentenced in drugs case

Kurukshetra: The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Rajnish Kumar Sharma has sentenced two persons to 12 years of rigorous imprisonment each in a drugs case. The court convicted Happy and Rajbir Singh, residents of Kurukshetra, and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each of them. Over 1 quintal of churapost was recovered from their possession on January 29, 2020, when their truck was intercepted on the NH-44. Both were arrested and a case was registered at the Thanesar Sadar police station under the NDPS Act.

