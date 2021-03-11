Two sharp shooters of Kaushal gang arrested in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, May 23

The Gurugram police have arrested two sharp shooters of jailed gangster Kaushal’s gang having bounty of Rs 1 lakh each. Both were wanted in a murder case. A foreign-made pistol worth Rs 7 lakh was recovered from them, said the police.

According to the police, the accused are identified as Anil alias Lath (32), a resident of Kakraula in Delhi and Sajjan alias Bholu (36), a resident of Bishan village in Jhajjar district. Both accused were arrested on May 17 and after six days in police remand they were produced in a city court today again and sent to judicial custody.

“Accused Anil alias Lath is a close henchman and sharp shooter of gangster Kaushal and on his behest commits crimes. Apart from this, Sajjan alias Bholu is also a sharp shooter. At the behest of Kaushal, many incidents have been executed. Dozens of heinous crimes have been carried out in different states, including Gurugram”, said Preet Pal Singh Sangawn, ACP, crime.

The police said on February 22 last year, both miscreants escaped after shooting at the chief of the auto union, Manish, in Feroze Gandhi Colony. The father of the deceased said Manish was his youngest son and drove an auto-rickshaw and it was when he was going to Sadar Bazar in his friend’s car, the two assailants opened fire on him and killed him.