Two sharpshooters of Bishnoi gang nabbed in Gurugram

Gurugram, May 13
The police nabbed two sharpshooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and recovered two illegal pistols and four cartridges from them.
As per the police, on a secret tip-ff received from a source, a team of the Crime Unit, Sector 31, led by Inspector Anand Kumar arrested the accused.
The accused have been identified as Jaspreet Singh, alias Aman, alias Ammu, and Robin Soni, both residents of Rajasthan.
