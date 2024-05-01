Two shooters of Bishnoi gang held after encounter

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 30

A joint team of the Special Task Force (STF), Haryana, Counter Intelligence Team Delhi and CIA, Nuh, arrested two sharp-shooters of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Rohit Godara gang after a brief encounter last late night in Nuh. Both accused were hit by bullets in their legs and are undergoing treatment in Government Medical College, Nalhar in Nuh.

Arrested from Nuh About 9 cases of murder, robbery, etc, are registered against accused Vishal and 3 cases including murder are registered against accused Ravi — Sonakshi Singh, Assistant Superintendent Of Police, Nuh

According to the police, the arrested accused were identified as Ravi Kumar (30), a resident of Badu Sarai near Najafgarh in Delhi and Vishal, alias Kalu (27), a resident of Mahavirpura colony in Gurugram. Two illegal country-made pistols and three cartridges were recovered from their possession. Both accused were wanted in the murder of a Gurugram scrap dealer Sachin, alias Goda, in Rohtak in February.

The central unit of the STF had received information that the two accused had been spotted in Nuh district. On receiving this tip-off, a joint team of the CIA, Nuh, and Counter Intelligence Team Delhi was formed.

A senior police officer said that it was around 10 pm on Monday night when the team arrested the accused from the hilly areas near Palla village in Sadar Nuh. The accused led a deadly attack on the police team by firing with their illegal weapons. One bullet hit the bullet-proof jacket worn by sub inspector Rakesh Kumar and another hit the jacket of inspector Manjeet Jaglan of the Delhi counter intelligence team. The police team opened retaliatory fire in which both the accused were seriously injured. Two illegal country-made pistols of .32 bore and three live cartridges were recovered. About 10 rounds were fired by the accused at the police team and the police team, in turn, fired about 15 rounds.

“An FIR was registered against the duo accused under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act at the Sadar Nuh police station. About 9 cases of murder, robbery, etc, are registered against accused Vishal and three cases, including murder, are registered against accused Ravi”, said Sonakshi Singh, Assistant Superintendent Of Police, Nuh.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gurugram #Lawrence Bishnoi #Nuh #Punjab gangsters