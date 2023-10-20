Two sisters jump into canal, die

Tribune News Service

Hisar, October 19

Two sisters — students of a government school — jumped into a canal at Dhand village of Fatehabad district last evening.

The body of one of the girls has been recovered while that of the other is still missing. Both girls had gone to the fields to collect green fodder for the cattle and when they did not return till late in the evening, the family members went out to look for them. Later, they formed the police.

The police also found a suicide note from near the canal in which they wrote that they were ending their lives and also named some persons. They also allegedly blamed some staff members of the school for creating pressure on them. According to information, the school staff member had seized a tablet from one of the girls and asked them to bring their parents to school the next day. The police said a case had been registered in this regard.

#Fatehabad #Hisar