Two social media influencers jump to death from 7th floor in Bahadurgarh

Tribune News Service

Jhajjar, April 13

A young man and a woman, living in a rented flat on the seventh floor of a housing society in Bahadurgarh town here, were found in a pool of blood on the ground floor today.

Sources said it was suspected that the duo jumped off from the flat. However, no case was booked till the filing of the news report as the police were waiting for a complaint from their parents, who reside in Dehradun.

The deceased have been identified as Garvit (25) and Nandini (22) of Uttarakhand.

They were social media influencers, who used to upload their pictures and videos on YouTube.

“We got information around 7 am that the bodies of a young man and a woman were lying on the ground in Ruhil Residency. We rushed to the spot and sent the bodies to Trauma Centre after taking stock of the situation. On investigation, it was found that they belonged to Dehradun and had been residing in the flat for the past around two months,” said Inspector Mahesh, SHO, Sector-6 Police Station, Bahadurgarh.

He said prima facie, it seemed to be a case of suicide. Parents of both the deceased had been informed about the incident. “Further action will be taken as per complaint to be filed by the parents,” he added.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Jhajjar #Social Media #Uttarakhand