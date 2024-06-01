Two state IAS officers appointed Joint Secys

New Delhi, May 31
Days after appointing Secretary-level officers on key postings, the Centre has appointed seven Joint Secretary-level officers, including two Haryana cadre IAS officers, in some ministries.
In an order by the Department of Personnel yesterday, the Appointments Committee of Cabinet has approved appointment of Pankaj Yadav, a 2001 batch Haryana IAS officer as Joint Secretary in the Department of Rural Development. It has also appointed another Haryana cadre IAS officer of 2000 batch, Nitin Kumar Yadav, as Joint Secretary in the Commerce Ministry.
