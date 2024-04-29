Two suffer burn injuries after ladder touches high-voltage cable

Kurukshetra, April 28
Two persons suffered burn injuries when the ladder they were carrying came in contact with a high-voltage power cable here on Saturday. The victims were identified as Nitin and Ankush.
According to information, the victims had reached Lotus Green City at Sector 9 to replace some faulty lights and while returning, the ladder came in contact with a 33 kV high-voltage power cable. Nitin and Ankush suffered serious burns and they were rushed to a private hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
Sukhvinder Singh, president, Sector 9 Resident Welfare Association said a 33 kV wire is hanging due to which the ladder came in contact with it. The power department should increase the height of the wire otherwise another major incident can take place in the coming days, he added.
Residents said they will soon meet the minister and Thanesar MLA Subhash Sudha and CM Nayab Singh Saini and submit a memorandum in support of their demand. They said they will ensure that the issue is resolved soon, else they will take a tough decision.
