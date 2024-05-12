Two-time MLA and former JJP leader Rana joins Congress

Tribune News Service

Karnal, May 11

Former JJP leader Satvinder Rana and two-time legislator from Rajound Assembly constituency in Kaithal district today joined Congress in the presence of Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Surjewala in Kaithal.

First, he became an MLA in 1996 on a Tiwari Congress ticket and later in 2005 on a Congress ticket. He had contested on a JJP ticket from the Kalayat seat in 2019. Rana claimed that both the BJP and the JJP have exploited the aspirations and rights of Haryana’s farmers, labourers and youth. Both parties have indulged in rampant corruption in the state.

“I was also trapped in the liquor scam fraudulently, but the court acquitted me, proving my innocence,” he said, claiming that when the Congress government is formed in Haryana, an investigation into the scam of BJP and JJP will be conducted.

Rana said they will soon hold rallies in Kalayat and Rajound to strengthen Randeep Surjewala’s hands.

Surjewala welcomed him and his supporters in the party fold and assured them full respect in the party. He said their entry will strengthen the party in different districts.

