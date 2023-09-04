Two toilets to come up at Sports Complex

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 3

In a major relief to sportspersons, the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), will construct two public toilets at Tejli Sports Complex in Yamunanagar.

There will be separate arrangement for women and men in both the toilets which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 23.44 lakh. Mayor Madan Chauhan inaugurated the construction work of the toilets on Saturday and instructed MC officials and the contractor concerned to not compromise with the quality of the material to be used for construction.

