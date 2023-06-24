Two trains halted due to bomb hoax

Panipat, June 23
Panic gripped two passenger trains from Panipat to Rohtak and Panipat to Jind after the GRP headquarters’ control room received an anonymous call about a bomb on the trains this afternoon.
The GRP did not find anything and the train left for Rohtak from Gohana after around three hours. The other passenger train left for Jind after one-and-a-half hours.
Following the information, the train that had departed from Panipat to Rohtak was stopped at the Gohana railway station and hundreds of passengers were deboarded. Similarly, the train from Panipat to Jind was stopped at the Pillukhera railway station in Jind district. The GRP and police teams immediately reached the railway stations.
The police also evacuated the station premises. A dog and bomb disposal squad were called in from Rohtak to check the trains and the platforms.
Rajesh Kumar, DSP, GRP, said someone had given false information.
