Two unauthorised colonies demolished

Karnal, March 18
A team of the Town and Country Planning Department on Thursday carried out a demolition drive in two illegal colonies on Sonkra Road in Taraori. Two under-construction shops, road network and DPCs were razed.
A team, led by the District Town Planner Gunjan Verma, reached initiated the drive. She said they had demolished an illegal colony spread over 1 acre on Sonkra Road and an under-construction shop and road network. In another illegal colony, spread over 2 acres, one under-construction shop, three DPCs and road network were razed.
