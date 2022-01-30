Two wall painters electrocuted in Gurugram

Gurugram, January 29
Two labourers died on the spot and another was injured after being electrocuted while they were painting the outside wall of a private company in IMT, Manesar area, on Saturday.
The injured has been admitted in a private hospital. The police have kept the bodies in the mortuary for post-mortem examination.
The deceased have been identified as Paan Singh and Lakhan Singh, natives of Jalaun district in Uttar Pradesh. The injured person is Bharat Kumar, a native of Bihar.
The incident happened at around 11 am at the plot number 14 in sector 8-IMT, Manesar, where these three workers were doing repair and paint work.
When one of them pulled the stair shuttering, it touched the 11KV main line wires and all three received electric shock.
“We have kept the bodies in the mortuary for post-morterm and the families have also been informed,” said inspector Naresh Kumar, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station.
