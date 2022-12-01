Two-wheeler riders, pedestrians account for 76 per cent deaths on Gurugram roads

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 30

Pedestrians and persons travelling on two-wheelers are more prone to fatal accidents on the city’s roads. As per the traffic police data, 76 per cent of the persons who died in road accidents were travelling on two-wheelers or were walking.

A total 327 deaths were reported in road accidents till October this year. As many as 111 pedestrians lost their lives while 158 were seriously injured. Of all the persons who died in road accidents, 34 per cent persons

were pedestrians.

The number is even greater for those who were travelling on two-wheelers. As many as 127 people, commuting on two-wheelers, succumbed to the injuries, which is 42 per cent of all road accident-related deaths. A total of 300 such persons were injured in such mishaps. A total of 11 cyclists also lost their lives in road accidents while 22 were injured. As many as 33 persons, who were travelling in cars, also lost their lives in such accidents while 66 others were injured.

The number of road accidents has also increased this year in comparison to last year. A total of 812 road accidents — of which 311 were fatal — were reported in the district till October this year. In 2021, 802 accidents, in which 336 lost their lives, were reported in the city in the same time period. As many as 691 people were also seriously injured in the different accidents this year.

The maximum numbers of road accident-related deaths were reported in August (43), followed by March (42), September (37), October and April (34 each), June and July (31 each), May (28), February (27) and January (20), the data reveals.

As per the data, the road which are more prone to accidents are Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Kundli-Manesar-Palwal (KMP) Expressway, Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) and Golf Course Road.

A local residents said these figures were a cause for concern. The district administration and traffic police should take preventive steps to curb accidents, he added.

DCP (Traffic) Virender Singh Sangwan said the police were making efforts to prevent road accidents.

327 deaths reported till October