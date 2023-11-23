Two workers die while cleaning sewer

Rohtak, November 22
Two workers died of asphyxiation while cleaning a blocked sewer line in Rohtak on Wednesday. Bodies have been sent for a post-mortem examination.The deceased workers have been identified as Vikas of Delhi and Suresh of Uttar Pradesh.
The preliminary investigation has indicated that disruption in supply of oxygen had led to Vikas’s death, who had entered the sewer to clear the blockage. Suresh, who was present at the site, reportedly also got asphyxiated.
Sanjay Bidlan, the president of the local unit of the Nagar Palika Karmchari Sangh, alleged that a number of workers had died due to non-provision of proper safety equipment.
“We have been demanding that the provision of all necessary safety measures should be ensured, but to no avail,” he added. Meanwhile, no case had been registered till the time of filing of the report.
