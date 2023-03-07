Two years on, sub-committees of Ambala MC yet to be constituted

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 6

Even two years after the formation of the new House of the Municipal Corporation, Ambala, the sub-committees of the MC are yet to be constituted.

The sub-committees play a vital role in the smooth functioning of the corporation and in taking key decisions regarding the projects that are to be executed. Earlier, the constitution of the sub-committees got delayed as the election of the Senior Mayor and the Senior Deputy Mayor were pending. However, both posts got filled in December last year, but the sub-committees were still not constituted.

A senior House member said the sub-committees were important for the smooth functioning of the municipal corporation and ensuring equal development in wards, but the committees had not been formed yet. A meeting was organised on January 9 to form the committees, but the committees were not formed as some House members did not participate in it. No meeting has been held since January. The committees must be formed at the earliest as it would help in keeping a check on corrupt practices in the corporation.

Mithun Verma, House member from Ward10, said, “Sub-committees related to finance, sanitation, road, house tax, beautification, water supply and sewage disposal, development and encroachment are to be constituted. The budget of the corporation gets prepared without the finance committee. In the absence of the sub-committees, the development works suffer. I have raised the matter repeatedly with the corporation officials, but to no avail.”

Tony Chaudhary, House member from Ward 4, said, “The Mayor should call a meeting and constitute the sub-committees at the earliest as in the absence of the committees, the development works are getting affected.”

Meanwhile, the Mayor of the Ambala Municipal Corporation, Shakti Rani Sharma, said, “A meeting was called for constituting the committees, but no applications were received due to which the meeting was called off. The members of the House are required to come forward, apply for it and fill up forms. Another meeting will be held for the constitution of the committees. A budget meeting of the corporation will be held soon.”