Tyre showroom gutted in fire

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 4

A major fire broke out at a tyre showroom near the Shahabad bus stand late last night. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident. Fire tenders from Ambala and Kurukshetra took several hours to douse the flames.

The owner said, “The fire broke out around 12.30 am and the entire showroom was gutted. Tyres, alloy wheels and machines in the showroom were damaged. The exact loss is yet to be ascertained but the estimated loss of Rs 40 to 50 lakh has been incurred as per the owner.

#Ambala #Kurukshetra