UAE delegates meet Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, March 4

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar held a meeting with Sheikh Majid Rashid Al Mualla, CEO, Majestic Investment and founder of Sheikh Majid Al Maulla Group of companies of the UAE on the Indo-Arab business relations.

The Chief Minister said there was an industry-friendly environment in Haryana and today the government was implementing various schemes with many concessions to encourage new entrepreneurs.

Haryana has emerged as the first choice for investors globally and the state would be greatly benefited from the strengthening of Indo-Arab business relations, said Khattar.

He said Haryana works on ‘Heart to Heart’ model apart from following B2B, G2G, and B2G models. Foreign Cooperation Department has been constituted in Haryana, which was continuously working to establish coordination with foreign companies and various organisations to woo investment in the state and increase trade, added Khattar.