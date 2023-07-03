UDID mandatory in Haryana from July 1

Chandigarh, July 2
Haryana Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities Raj Kumar Makkar today announced the implementation of the Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) from July 1 in the state.
This initiative is designed to protect and uphold the rights of persons with disabilities (divyangjans). It is now mandatory for divyangjans to obtain a UDID in order to access government facilities and employment opportunities. Makkar highlighted the significance of the UDID for the welfare of divyangjans in the state.
