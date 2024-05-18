UHBVN engineer held for taking bribe in Sonepat

Tribune News Service

Sonepat, May 17

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Sonepat, on Friday caught a junior engineer (JE) red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in lieu of cancellation of a criminal case of razing an electricity poll on the Bahalgarh road.

The accused has been identified as Jogender, posted as JE in Model Town subdivision. As per information, a vehicle hit an electricity pole near Indira Colony at Libaspur village on the Bahalgarh road. Due to this, the electricity pole got damaged. The UHBVN team lodged a case against the vehicle driver.

When Mohit, a relative of the driver, met JE Jogender in this regard, the latter demanded Rs 35,000 from them to save the driver from the case by not giving the estimate of loss to the department.

