UHBVN engineer held for taking bribe in Sonepat

Sonepat, May 17
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Sonepat, on Friday caught a junior engineer (JE) red-handed while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 in lieu of cancellation of a criminal case of razing an electricity poll on the Bahalgarh road.
The accused has been identified as Jogender, posted as JE in Model Town subdivision. As per information, a vehicle hit an electricity pole near Indira Colony at Libaspur village on the Bahalgarh road. Due to this, the electricity pole got damaged. The UHBVN team lodged a case against the vehicle driver.
When Mohit, a relative of the driver, met JE Jogender in this regard, the latter demanded Rs 35,000 from them to save the driver from the case by not giving the estimate of loss to the department.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 burnt to death as bus carrying devotees from Punjab catches fire near Tauru in Haryana
Devotees were returning from pilgrimage to Mathura and Vrind...
Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal
CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...
Girl among 4 law students killed as their speeding SUV crashes near university in Punjab's Patiala
The impact of the collision was so intense that police had t...
Missing Taarak Mehta actor Gurucharan Singh 'Sodhi' returns home after 25 days; had embarked on spiritual quest, father says no to probe
Father Harjit Sngh says happy Gurucharan is back, he spent t...